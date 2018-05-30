Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…THURSDAY…May 31, 2018

Welcome to the last day of May…it will be the warmest May on record for STL…after the 4th coolest April on record…what a flip in the temp pattern. The tropical spin lifts into eastern Canada today and that will allow a cool front to drag over the bi-state region…that will drive some scattered storms…first thing in the morning then again mid to late afternoon…scattered the key and there will be a fair share of dry time on Thursday….hot times Friday 92 degrees..sunny and storm free…more storms rumbling around on Saturday…especially mid to late afternoon and evening…quiet on Sunday.