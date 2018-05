Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An Edwardsville police officer taking his promise to "Serve and Protect" very seriously.

A FOX 2 viewer sent us this video of an officer who stopped traffic along Main Street near the Edwardsville Splash Pad Tuesday so he could get a baby deer out of the road. After his attempt to "shoo" the little guy off the road failed he patiently and gently nudged the fawn out of danger and back on to the grass.