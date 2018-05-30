Governor’s defense team offered resignation for felony dismissal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —The prosecutor's office in St. Louis will drop a felony charge of computer data tampering against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that the Republican governor has announced his resignation.

The Missouri Governor's defense team tells FOX 2 that it offered Eric Greitens' resignation in return for the dismissal of the felony computer tampering case. Dismissal of Greitens' case was part of a signed agreement (not a plea deal) in which a City Circuit Office spokesperson says, "The Governor would resign if the (computer tampering) charge was dropped."

"Sometimes pursuing charges is not the right thing to do," said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the decision Wednesday, a day after Greitens' surprise announcement that he would step down effective Friday afternoon.

The charge, filed in April following an investigation by the Missouri attorney general's office, accused Greitens of using a donor list from the veterans charity he founded, The Mission Accomplished, for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens also was indicted on felony invasion of privacy in February in St. Louis, stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015. The case was dismissed earlier this month and a special prosecutor in Jackson County is still considering whether to refile the charge.

Here is the official Stipulation for Dismissal in the Eric Greitens computer tampering case.

Note line 5. "...upon receipt of the defendant's resignation...the court may dismiss.." Agreement also released CA from all civil liability in both cases (line 6). pic.twitter.com/nmwOuhti3k — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) May 30, 2018