IDOT repairs could impact drivers traveling between Missouri and Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Illinois Department of Transportation is making some needed repairs to two bridges Wednesday that could impact drivers traveling between Missouri and Illinois.

IDOT has closed the right lane on Interstate 70 eastbound across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge while crews make emergency repairs on a bridge joint. Drivers heading eastbound into Illinois can expect delays during the closure.

The lane could reopen by 3 p.m., but scattered showers expected in the area may delay the project.

IDOT is also closing one eastbound lane on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois for guardrail and electrical repairs. Work is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather pending.