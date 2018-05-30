× Man pleads guilty to role in March 2014 double murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 23-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing two people in Wellston in March 2014.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Marquis McKinney with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for the deaths of Reginald Snow and Stephanie Eaisley.

McKinney will serve 25 years on each count, but the sentences will run concurrently. He’ll be formally sentenced on June 14.

According to police, the murders occurred in the 1600 block of Vassier between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on March 1, 2014. McKinney and accomplice, Davion Henderson, were arrested days later.

Henderson was never sentenced for his role in the crime. He was shot and killed by St. Louis police in January 2017.