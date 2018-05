× Money Saver- Martha Stewart fleece blankets under $10

ST. LOUIS- Cuddle up and save on Martha Stewart fleece blankets.

Her Heathered Sweater blanket collection drops from $80 to $9.96 for a twin size, queen drops from $100 to $12.96 and you can get a king size down from $120 to $14.96 at Macy’s.

Choose from beige or soft blue

Shipping is free when you spend $99 or on any beauty item to your cart.

Grab this deal here: www.macys.com