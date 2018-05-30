× Police investigating Washington Park homicide

WASHINGTON PARK, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Washington Park Tuesday night. Police say the fatal shooting happened around 11:45 pm in the parking lot of the Sin City Motorcycle Club just off Kingshighway at 5513 Forest Boulevard.

The victim was an adult male who had been shot several times in the chest.

Police found the victim’s car keys in his pocket, along with several other vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers are trying to locate all of the vehicle owners for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.