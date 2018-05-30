Technology more accurate at detecting skin cancer than humans

ST. LOUIS-  According to a new study technology more accurate at detecting skin cancer than humans. A computer was taught to recognize signs of skin cancer after being shown more than 100,000 images of Melanoma.

In a world first, it missed fewer cancer cases compared to 58 experienced dermatologists. The computer was also less likely to misdiagnose a Benign Mole as Malignant.

Experts say artificial intelligence replace doctors but could be an extra tool to boost diagnosing.