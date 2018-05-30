Thieves targeting Metro East convenience store for cigarettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Thieves have targeted the same Casey's General Store delivery truck not once, but twice in as many weeks. According to police, they're after cigarettes and it’s the third cigarette theft in the Metro East area in the past two weeks.

Fairview Heights police began investigating the latest incident, which occurred Wednesday morning after a Casey's General Store truck driver woke up and noticed thieves broke into his truck. He had parked his truck at the Drury Inn at Route 159 and I-64 in Fairview Heights to stay the night.

On Wednesday morning, he told reporters that he noticed the lock on the back door was broken and items inside had been moved. The driver believes the thieves took cigarettes because of what happened to him just two weeks ago. He said while he stayed the night at another Drury Inn location, in O’Fallon, Illinois. O'Fallon, Illinois Police are investigating that break-in. They say sometime overnight on May 15 and May 16, someone broke into the Casey’s General Store truck and stole an undetermined amount of cigarettes and cases of Monster Energy drink. Police say the driver had to return the load to the distribution center in Terre Haute, Indiana for a full inventory audit.

A third cigarette theft happened at 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K on St. Louis Road. St. Clair County and Belleville Police are searching for two suspects who were armed when they robbed the convenience -demanding cash and cigarettes. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects who took off in a silver Ford Escape.

Police are not saying at this point if the incidents are related and urge anyone with information to give them a call.