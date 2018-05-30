Casey’s General Store truck robbery in Fairview Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL- llinois State Police and Fairview Heights Police are investigating after someone broke into a Casey’s General Store truck sometime overnight.

The driver, who is based out of Terre Haute, Indiana, said he stayed at the Drury Inn located at Route 159 and Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights Tuesday night. When he came outside Wednesday morning, he noticed the lock on the back door of his truck had been broken and items inside had been moved.

The driver said he hauls a variety of goods you might find in a Casey’s General Store including snacks, drinks, cigarettes and other supplies.

He said many things inside the truck have been moved around so it is difficult to tell at a glance what may have been stolen. However, he has an idea of what the thief may have been after because this is not the first time this driver has had his truck broken into while traveling in the Metro East.

Just two weeks ago, while staying overnight at a Drury Inn in O’Fallon, he said the same situation happened. His truck was broken into overnight, and in that case, he said the thief took mostly cigarettes.

The police report was sent to his boss so the driver was not sure of the quantity or value of the cigarettes that were stolen.

Anyone with information should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2100.