Body found in Weldon Spring identified as missing High Ridge woman

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A 65-year-old woman who went missing Friday afternoon was found dead nearly a week later.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, the body of Ruth A. Martin was discovered in her vehicle—a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado—around 3:15 p.m. Thursday parked in the 1000 block of Wolfrum Road.

An official cause of death has not been determined, but police said foul play was not suspected.

Martin was last seen by her husband on Friday, May 25. She later spoke with him by phone just before 5 p.m.