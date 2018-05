Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- To help comfort children following a tornado, fire or other disasters, the American Red Cross will soon hand out 7,000 furry friends donated by Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear stores across the country are hosting Stuffed With Hugs event where customers can make a furry friend free of charge to be donated to the Red Cross for a child in need.

St. Louis locations will hold the event this Saturday, June 2.