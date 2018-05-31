Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…FRIDAY…JUNE 1, 2018

.

Welcome to the month of June…May the hottest May here in STL on record…after the 4th coolest April on record…what a flip in the temp pattern. The unsettled weather of Thursday on the way out and high pressure takes over…quiet times on Friday…lots of sunshine…still hot and humid…92 for the high….more storms rumbling around on Saturday…especially mid to late afternoon and evening…concerns about more severe weather…quiet on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday…slightly cooler and less humid…wow!