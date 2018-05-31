× Don’t hold your breath for a Mizzou-Kansas hoops exhibition revival

ST. LOUIS, MO- With the news this week that Jontay Porter will return for his sophomore season at the University of Missouri after testing his NBA draft status, plus the late addition of Parker Braun to the roster as a walk-on this fall and on scholarship after that, we seem to have a good handle on who will be on Cuonzo Martin’s basketball team in 2018-19.

Thursday night, FOX2 confirmed that his squad will almost certainly not square off against longtime archrival Kansas in any preseason exhibition. Last October, the schools came together for a last-minute matchup that raised $1.75 million for hurricane relief once the NCAA granted a waiver for the game to be played.

When we asked both schools if a revival had been discussed yet, we received one line responses from both.

“Not that I’m aware of, no,” emailed a Missouri basketball spokesman. “We consider it a one-time event,” added a Kansas athletic department representative.

Kansas coach Bill Self has been vocal in his disinterest in ever playing Missouri after the school’s departure from the Big 12.

‘It didn’t have anything to do with us wanting to play Mizzou,” Sports Illustrated reported Self as saying prior to last October’s game. ”It had everything to do with how can we send the most money to those victims.”

Of course, this time last year, the game had not yet been conceived so who knows what could still happen. Otherwise, it could be up to NCAA tournament planners to decide if the teams will take the court against eachother this season.