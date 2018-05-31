I-70 back open after after two-vehicle crash injures six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Three adults and two children were injured in a two-vehical crash Wedensday evening.

First responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle accident on I-70 just west of downtown St. Louis.

The accident occurred around 5:15p.m.

Our partners at The Post Report reported a red sports car traveling in the center lane caught a flat tire before being rear-ended by a grey pickup truck in the right lane.

A 12-year- old boy is in critical and unstable condition. Two girls ages 10 and 11 are in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the truck suffered a broken leg.