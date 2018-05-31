× Jefferson County police search for missing 65-year-old woman

HIGH RIDGE, MO — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 65-year-old woman. Police say Ruth Ann Martin was last seen by her husband last Friday. She later spoke to her husband by telephone at around 4:56pm. Martin is reported to be without her medications.

Martin was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black skirt with flowers on it and black high heel shoes. Her 2005 black Chevrolet Colorado truck is also missing from her home. The identification tags for her vehicle read: 1PK-707

Anyone with information should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (636) 797-5526.