ST. LOUIS, MO — Magician Kyle Marlett appears at the FOX 2 studios to talk about how he started his career as a magician. He will be performing at the Gaslight Theater june 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. He has a new show on Facebook Watch called Mutant Powers. For more information, visit:gaslighttheater.net.
Kyle Marlett tells how he started his career as a magician
-
Kyle Marlett to perform a magic show at the Gaslight Theater
-
Trapped and dying in a minivan, desperate Ohio teen calls 911 for help that doesn’t find him
-
Internet sensation Ken Bone’s photo at gun range gets son suspended
-
Wainwright pitches Cardinals past Cubs at chilly Wrigley
-
Weather postpones Wednesday’s Cards vs Cubs game
-
-
Martin Truex Jr. gets 1st win of year at Fontana
-
Royals Hammel earns first win in win over Cardinals
-
Fowler, Carpenter get going in Cardinals’ 7-5 win over Twins
-
Kevin Smith has lost more weight since heart attack
-
Emmy-winning producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
-
-
Cardinals rally in 9th, top White Sox 3-2 on Molina’s single
-
Heartwarming photo shows officer helping 84-year-old man get to hospital to see wife
-
Florida deputy saves unresponsive baby’s life