× Military style youth camp now accepting applications for July

COLLINSVILLE, IL – The Illinois State Police in District 11 Collinsville, Illinois is hosting the 10th annual Team Illinois youth police camp this July. The camp is a highly structured week-long residency program. Physical fitness exercises, paramilitary drills, resisting substance abuse education and team building activities are some of the activities the camp focuses on.

Team Illinois camp engages police officers, military personnel and social service agencies. Local police and sheriff’s departments, as well as the Illinois National Guard, Madison Company Health Dept. and Chestnut Health Systems are partnered with the Illinois state police for the past eight years.

For more information call Sandy Voytas at 618-346-3613.

EVENT INFO:

What: Team Illinois Youth Police Camp

When: July 15th – 21st, 2018

Where: Principia College 1 Front Gate Road Elsah, Illinois 62028

Download the application here