Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- There are more than 48 million Americans who have some degree of hearing loss. Thurday is 'One Day Without Sound ' day. Yhis nationwide challenge is asking us all to experience what life would be like if our hearing was drastically limited or gone completely.

Nathan Bush, Hearing Care Professional at Miracle-Ear joined FOX2 Thursday tell us more.

You can take the pledge at onedaywithoutsound.org