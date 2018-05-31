× Parson to hold prayer service before swearing in as governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is holding a prayer service and then a swearing-in ceremony to assume the governorship.

Parson will take over after current Gov. Eric Greitens resigns Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Both Greitens and Parson are Republicans, but the two ran separately and individually won races for their respective offices in 2016.

The prayer service at a Jefferson City Baptist church and swearing-in for Parson will be closed to the general public. Judge Mary Rhodes Russell will preside over Parson’s swearing in.

Parson has cited time constraints for the initial private ceremony. Greitens announced his resignation just days before on Tuesday.

Parson has said he’ll plan a public reception later.