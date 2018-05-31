After a 30+ year hiatus from recording and touring, the band Utopia, fronted by rock icon Todd Rundgren, returned to an enthusiastic crowd in St. Louis on May 9th at Peabody Opera House. Joined on stage by longtime members Kasim Sultan and John “Willie” Wilcox, Utopia performed songs from a vast catalog of music from their experimental progressive rock era of the 1970s through their power pop quartet era of the 1980s.
PICTURES: Todd Rundgren’s Utopia Tour 2018
-
Oleta Adams and other shows coming to St. Louis
-
Willie Nelson & Family coming to Peabody Opera House
-
Spring and summer music acts coming to St. Louis
-
The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson
-
Kevin Hart and other acts coming to St. Louis this spring
-
-
Luke Bryan’s ‘What Makes You Country Tour’ among acts coming to St. Louis
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s tour coming to St. Louis this summer
-
P!NK among acts coming to St. Louis
-
Variety kid reporters take over FOX 2 News
-
Joan Jett among lineup of upcoming St. Louis shows
-
-
Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Peabody Opera House
-
Concert Announcement: Jackson Browne is coming to St. Louis this summer
-
John Legend performs at Variety the Children’s Charity Dinner with the Stars