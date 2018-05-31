× Priest won’t serve St. Louis parish over past allegations

ST. LOUIS – The Archdiocese of St. Louis will not assign a Roman Catholic priest twice accused of misconduct with children to a new parish in response to parents’ concern.

The Rev. Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang recently was appointed associate pastor of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, which includes a K-8 school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he was previously charged with statutory sodomy in St. Louis and child endangerment in Lincoln County. Charges in both cases were dropped several years ago. Jiang denied the allegations and a jury ruled in his favor in a civil lawsuit tied to the Lincoln County case.

But after parents at St. Gabriel objected, the archdiocese decided to keep Jiang in his current assignment at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

