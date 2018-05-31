Severe weather likely Thursday afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A wicked storm complex that started in Kansas and Oklahoma is now weakening as it outruns its reservoir of unstable air on its march across Missouri. There is still more than enough energy left to maintain the dying storms through mid to late morning.

The decaying wave of storms will affect the region Thursday morning with a break in activity early this afternoon. A second wave will ramp up after 3pm with new storms likely along and south of I-70. The prime time will be from 4pm to 8pm. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The greatest concern will be for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

