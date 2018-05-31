× Suspected dump truck thief charged

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 39-year-old man for stealing a dump truck and leading authorities on a bi-state pursuit Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Joseph MacDonald, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of fourth-degree assault. He was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The incident unfolded in Washington County, Missouri. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a foreman at a work yard in Potosi contacted authorities to report a stolen vehicle.

The foreman said when his crew showed up to work, they noticed a rented dump truck and trailer filled with tools and equipment had been stolen. The truck was equipped with GPS, so they were able to locate the stolen truck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office alerted other law enforcement agencies that the truck was on the move and headed towards the St. Louis area.

The truck made it to Jefferson County and the driver ditched the trailer in Imperial. It was also equipped with GPS and later located by the Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies.

Police said MacDonald drove northbound on Interstate 55, onto I-255, and across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

The truck exited onto Route 15 in East St. Louis, where it could be seen traveling in the wrong direction before heading onto the Eads Bridge.

Back in Missouri, MacDonald went south on I-55 into Soulard and turned down an alley near Pestalozzi Street and S. 13th Street, where he ran into a dumpster. He then abandoned the truck in the alley.

At one point, it appeared MacDonald went into a house and came out wearing a black jacket.

MacDonald could be seen casually walking through the neighborhood and right past a police car. The officer began to follow MacDonald, who then ran from the area. He made his way onto I-55 and ran in front of a St. Louis City Forestry Division truck and jumped onto the side of the moving vehicle.

After climbing over the barrier wall, MacDonald attempted to carjack a white SUV at Cherokee and S. 2nd streets. He got into the passenger seat of the vehicle moments before police surround the vehicle and took him into custody.

Watch video of the police chase below: