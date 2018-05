Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 12th annual Model Aviation Airshow takes-off this Saturday morning. There will be a drawing for free lessons and a free airplane. Participants do not have to be present to win.

The airshow will take place 10:00am - 4:00pm Saturday & Sunday on 788 Augustine Rd. Eureka, MO. For more information, visit: www.slrcfa.com.