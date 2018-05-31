Walmart is helping its workers go to college for $1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Walmart says it will pay for employees to get a bachelors degree in business or supply management, but not for free.

The retailer is partnering with three universities to offer associate’s and bachelor’s degrees to. Walmart will cover the costs of tuition, books, and fees, while employees will be required to pay $1 a day for the duration of their studies.

Employees can sign up at one of three different universities with online programs: the University of Florida, Brandman University or Bellevue University. All three schools have online, accredited programs tailored for working adults.