ST. LOUIS, MO — Ameren Missouri donated 500 Energy Star air conditioners and $200,000 to CoolDownStLouis.org for distribution throughout the state of Missouri. This is the 13th year that Ameren Missouri has sponsored the giveaway. FOX 2's Chris Higgins was one of the hosts of the event.

If you need help on finding an air condition or have other heat related issues, you can log on to our partner CoolDownStLouis.org for help. You can also donate to the organization there as well.