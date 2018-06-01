Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…THE WEEKEND…JUNE 2-3, 2018

On to the first weekend of June…the focus…a cool front rolling by Saturday evening…ahead of the front Saturday…behind the front Sunday with a variety of weather…Saturday…maybe a fading thunderstorm early morning…otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid…90 for the high…then….more storms rumbling around on Saturday…especially mid to late afternoon and evening…the window 4pm to 10pm…concerns about more severe weather…especially…STL and points west and south…then…quiet on Sunday…partly sunny, windy, cooler 82 for the high and lower humidity!!!! about where we should be…pretty nice Monday and tuesday…enjoy