CREVE COEUR, Mo- The Dapper Doughnut is offering 4 free doughnuts from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 1 for National Donut Day. The Dapper Doughnut offers 24 toppings on their “cake style” doughnut. Customers also have the option to customize their sweet treat.