Gov. Eric Greitens submits letter of resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a letter addressed to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Governor Eric Greitens resigned from office, ending his term after more than 500 days in office.

Greitens spent his final day as governor signing dozens of bills into law and issuing five pardons and four commutations.

Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon amid a pair of scandals involving separate allegations of invasion of privacy and campaign finance violations. His resignation became effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Earlier in the day, Sheena Greitens tweeted that is was an honor to serve as first lady.

The letter features an odd smudge on the right side of the paper below the governor’s signature. A spokesperson for the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office explained the smudge was caused by the scanner. The official letter kept in the Missouri State Archives does not have the smudge.