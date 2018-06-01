× Gov. Greitens announces pardons and clemency decisions before resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has decided to issue five pardons, and commute four sentences Friday. He is expected to resign from office at 5pm Friday.

Greitens issued this statement Friday afternoon:

“The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done.

We have decided to issue 5 pardons, and commute 4 sentences. Their stories each deserve to be told. Today, I want to highlight a few. Jessie McKim is currently serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, for a crime he did not commit. He has been behind bars for 20 years. He was convicted of murder, but since then, six experts have concluded that the cause of death identified at the time was completely wrong. Time and truth go hand in hand. It breaks my heart to know that Jessie, and others like him, served a day in prison for now-discredited accusations. We cannot undo what has been done. We cannot give him back that time. What we can do, is give him a chance to start again.

There are also cases of injustice. Alvis Williams was convicted of burglary—stealing a Sony Walkman, VCR, and other electronics—and sentenced to 80 years in prison for a burglary. He has already served 23 years. The prosecutor hoped, at most, to send him away for 20 years. He was sentenced to 80. That is 60 years longer than the prosecutor asked for, and 70 years longer than he could possibly be sentenced today. Alvin Williams has served his time.

These sentences were commuted. We also issued pardons: to wipe a person’s slate clean. It is the ultimate tool for reversing unjust acts, and for recognizing people who are deserving of our state’s mercy.

I pardoned Stacey Lannert today. She served 18 years in prison for killing her father—a father who abused and raped her constantly for years, and kept her silent under threat of death. When Stacey—still a teenager—discovered her father raping her younger sister, she grabbed her father’s gun and shot him dead. Since that day, Stacey has committed her life to serving others. Her sentence was commuted in 2009. She is a public defender. She has been an incredible resource to our team as we have worked in office to determine other Missourians who may deserve grace. She didn’t ask us for a pardon before we decided to issue one, but there is no one more deserving.

Each of the people on this list has a story to tell, and I look forward to each of them having the chance to do that. Each of them has overcome injustice, and many have overcome abuse. Each of them has something to give to this state, and to the world.”

List of pardons and commutations: