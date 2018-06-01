Gov. Greitens signing 77 bills into law before leaving office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is signing various bills into law in the final hours before he resigns from office.

First lady Sheena Greitens tweeted a message Friday saying her husband had signed two bills containing provisions “to help Missouri’s vulnerable kids.” Her tweet includes a photo of Greitens signing the legislation.

This morning @EricGreitens signed SB800 & SB819, containing a number of provisions to protect & help Missouri's vulnerable kids. I worked for much of last year to design parts of these bills; it was an honor to see them signed today. Thank you to all who contributed to them!

One measure increases the age at which teenagers are automatically charged as adults from 17 to 18. The other repeals a deadline to file charges for sex crimes against children.

The bills also contain provisions on foster care and adoption proceedings.

Greitens has said he will resign by 5 p.m. Friday. He had faced potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

“Our top priority has always been getting results for the people of Missouri, and our strong agenda has taken Missouri in a new and better direction. Today, I’m proud to put my name on many important laws and bold reforms.

We accomplished a lot this year. We passed the boldest reforms to Missouri’s foster care system in a generation, which the First Lady and so many worked hard for. We succeeded in delivering our tax cuts to create more jobs and higher pay for Missouri families. We passed critical efforts to shrink government by getting rid of useless political appointed positions, and we passed historic state workforce reforms to ensure that good service gets rewarded and that taxpayers get results. Our efforts to expand rural broadband were successful, and we signed bills creating greater access to health care for pregnant women, new benefits for veterans, protections for law enforcement officers from harassment, and expanded access to classes for kids.

The conservative reform agenda is working in Missouri, and I’m proud of what we’ve delivered,” said Governor Greitens.

The full list of bills is below: