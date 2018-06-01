Gov. Greitens signing 77 bills into law before leaving office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is signing various bills into law in the final hours before he resigns from office.
First lady Sheena Greitens tweeted a message Friday saying her husband had signed two bills containing provisions “to help Missouri’s vulnerable kids.” Her tweet includes a photo of Greitens signing the legislation.
One measure increases the age at which teenagers are automatically charged as adults from 17 to 18. The other repeals a deadline to file charges for sex crimes against children.
The bills also contain provisions on foster care and adoption proceedings.
Greitens has said he will resign by 5 p.m. Friday. He had faced potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.
“Our top priority has always been getting results for the people of Missouri, and our strong agenda has taken Missouri in a new and better direction. Today, I’m proud to put my name on many important laws and bold reforms.
We accomplished a lot this year. We passed the boldest reforms to Missouri’s foster care system in a generation, which the First Lady and so many worked hard for. We succeeded in delivering our tax cuts to create more jobs and higher pay for Missouri families. We passed critical efforts to shrink government by getting rid of useless political appointed positions, and we passed historic state workforce reforms to ensure that good service gets rewarded and that taxpayers get results. Our efforts to expand rural broadband were successful, and we signed bills creating greater access to health care for pregnant women, new benefits for veterans, protections for law enforcement officers from harassment, and expanded access to classes for kids.
The conservative reform agenda is working in Missouri, and I’m proud of what we’ve delivered,” said Governor Greitens.
The full list of bills is below:
- HB 1250: Establishes the Missouri Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act, which allows fiduciaries to access electronic records of the account holder
- HB 1252: Changes the law regarding low-dose mammography screening
- HB 1286: Modifies provisions of law relating to the detonation of explosives and actions for private nuisances brought against certain permittees
- HB 1355: “Justice Reinvestment Act” Allows retired police officers to return to work when a disaster or emergency has been proclaimed by the governor or there is a national disaster
- HB 1364: Modifies provisions relating to hazardous waste fees paid to the Missouri Emergency Response Commission
- HB 1413: Requires authorization for certain labor unions to use dues and fees to make political contributions and requires consent for withholding earnings from paychecks
- HB 1428: Allows the county commission of noncharter counties to appoint persons to vacated county elected offices.
- HB 1446: Modifies provisions relating to non-election successions in certain political subdivisions
- HB 1461: Modifies provisions relating to the Address Confidentiality Program
- HB 1465: Modifies various provisions relating to degree offerings at public institutions of higher education
- HB 1469: Modifies provisions of the Missouri military code by changing the name of the “Missouri reserve military force” to the “Missouri state defense force”
- HB 1484: Changes the laws regarding the requirements for the operation of a bingo game
- HB 1492: Changes the law regarding the Show-Me Heroes program
- HB 1500: Modifies provisions relating to the practice of cosmetology and barbering
- HB 1503: Establishes a fund for providing state-guaranteed small business loans to veterans.
- HB 1504: Requires certain counties to adopt ordinances regulating land use around National Guard training centers.
- HB 1531: Modifies provisions relating to civil proceedings
- HB 1558: Creates the offense of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
- HB 1617: Modifies provisions relating to telehealth
- HB 1625: Establishes the Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program to provide low-income seniors with fresh, Missouri-grown produce
- HB 1635: Modifies mandated reporting requirements for sexual assault victims in long-term care facilities
- HB 1646: Modifies provisions relating to landowners’ obligation to control brush adjacent to county roads
- HB 1665: Establishes a visiting scholars certificate of license to teach
- HB 1690: Modifies provision of the Missouri life and health insurance guarantee act.
- HB 1719: Modifies provisions relating to professional registration
- HB 1744: Modifies the A+ Schools Program by removing the requirement that the student’s attendance of public high school occur in the three years immediately prior to graduation
- HB 1769: Establishes the offense of filing false documents
- HB 1797: Establishes the Nuclear Power Plant Security Guard Act
- HB 1809: Changes the laws regarding the Bi-state Metropolitan Development District compact by adding Franklin County
- HB 1832: Changes merchandising practices and credit user protection law and creates the offenses of defacing a credit card reader and illegal use of a card scanner
- HB 1838: Authorizes the conveyance of certain state property
- HB 1858: Requires the Department of Revenue to feature a map of all special taxing districts on its website
- HB 1872: Establishes a grant program for the installation of broadband internet service
- HB 1879: Changes the laws regarding financial transactions by public entities
- HB 1880: Declares the intent of the general assembly to facilitate and encourage development of fiber optic infrastructure by rural electric cooperatives
- HB 1887: Prohibits a property owners’ association from preventing a property owner from placing political signs on his or her property
- HB 1991: Modifies provisions relating to wireless facilities and related infrastructure
- HB 2034: Modifies provisions relating to industrial hemp
- HB 2116: Exempts certain types of vessels from provisions prohibiting passengers from riding in certain areas of a motorboat
- HB 2171: Modifies provisions relating to the blind pension fund
- HB 2280: Expands MO HealthNet benefits for pregnant women to provide substance abuse treatment for up to one year after giving birth
- HB 2330: Designates a portion of State Highway 30 in St. Louis County as the “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway”
- HB 2347: Designates a portion of Interstate 44 in Greene County as the “Captain Aaron J Eidem Memorial Highway”.
- SB 564: Modifies provisions relating to public utilities
- SB 573: Allows an income tax deduction for certain military personnel
- SB 590: Modifies the Historic Preservation Tax Credit
- SB 598: Requires that the Department of Transportation utility corridor be 12 feet wide with the location determined by the State Highways and Transportation Commission and modifies provisions relating to the public service commission.
- SB 603: Modifies provisions relating to virtual education
- SB 623: Changes the laws regarding foreclosure proceeds
- SB 627: Modifies provisions relating to agriculture
- SB 629: Modifies provisions relating to tax increment financing
- SB 660: Modifies provisions relating to mental health
- SB 683: Modifies provisions relating to the transportation of construction cranes
- SB 705: Modifies provisions relating to rate adjustments outside of general rate proceedings for certain public utilities
- SB 768: Allows telephone companies to select an alternate method of property tax assessment
- SB 775: Extends the sunset on certain health care provider reimbursement allowance taxes and modifies the hospital reimbursement allowance tax
- SB 793: Requires children under the age of 18 to be prosecuted for most criminal offenses in juvenile courts unless the child is certified as an adult
- SB 800: Modifies provisions relating to juvenile court proceedings
- SB 802: Modifies provisions relating to women’s and minority business enterprises
- SB 806: Modifies provisions relating to guardianship and conservatorship proceedings
- SB 814: Modifies provisions relating to driver’s licenses for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing
- SB 819: Modifies provisions of law relating to foster care case management and criminal background checks
- SB 840: Modifies provisions relating to dietitians
- SB 843: Modifies the composition, duties or repeals outright certain administrative boards, commissions, and councils
- SB 862: Modifies provisions relating to electrical contractors
- SB 881: Modifies provisions relating to transportation
- SB 882: Modifies provisions of the Missouri Higher Education Savings Program
- SB 884: Modifies provisions relating to taxation.
- SB 891: Designates the week beginning the second Saturday in October as “Buy Missouri Week”
- SB 907: Authorizes the conveyance of a certain state properties
- SB 917: Modifies provisions relating to coal ashSB 981: Modifies provisions relating to methods of self-insurance for workers’ compensation
- SB 982: Enacts provisions relating to payments for health care services
- SB 990: Modifies provisions relating to the attachment of school districts to community college districts
- SB 999: Designates certain memorial infrastructure
- SB 975: Repeals expired, ineffective, and obsolete statutory provisions
- SB 1007: Modifies the merit system