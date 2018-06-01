× Greitens touts success in departing online post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is exiting office amid scandal while touting a long list of things he has accomplished.

In his final moments in office, Greitens posted a nearly 1,500-word message on Facebook proclaiming that “we can look back with pride and forward with confidence.”

The post asserts that he accomplished “more than anyone ever thought possible.”

It touts economic growth, reduced government regulations, tax cuts and measures benefiting law enforcement officers and veterans. The long list also includes efforts to improve the foster care system.

Greitens did not mention the reason he is resigning in the Facebook post.

The Republican governor struck a deal to resign in exchange for a St. Louis prosecutor dropping a charge of misusing a charity donor list for his political campaign.