Incoming Missouri governor holds prayer service

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - About 70 people and roughly a dozen reporters gathered for a prayer service for Mike Parson, Missouri's incoming governor.

Parson is currently the lieutenant governor and is set to assume leadership after Gov. Eric Greitens resigns at 5 p.m. Both are Republicans.

Parson's pastor from his hometown in rural Bolivar, Missouri, opened the service with a prayer that the new leader can be a healing peacemaker.

Parson's brother, Pastor Kent Parson, also lead the gathering in prayer. He quoted scripture, country singer Tim McGraw, and former President Harry Truman and preached about moving beyond the past and focusing on today.

Parson is to be sworn in shortly after Greitens officially steps down during a low-key ceremony in the governor's office.