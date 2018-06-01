Joplin police searching for teen who may be headed to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are looking for a Missouri teen who ran away from her home in Joplin and may be headed to St. Louis with her boyfriend. Kaylan Watts is possibly in a blue 2005 Suzuki Forenza with Missouri license PR3T4D. Her family is concerned and wants her to come home. Call Joplin police at (417) 623-3131 if you have any info.