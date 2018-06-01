× Judge grants Greitens’ reprieve from subpoenas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A judge has granted a reprieve from an order requiring groups supporting Gov. Eric Greitens to turn over records to the Missouri House.

An attorney for Greitens’ campaign committee and a pro-Greitens nonprofit called A New Missouri had faced a Friday deadline from the judge to comply with subpoenas for documents.

But Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem granted the lawyer’s request to suspend the order until he can hold a hearing on whether to reverse it.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the House panel created to investigate the governor no longer has authority to demand the documents because Greitens has said he will resign Friday.

A hearing isn’t expected before next week.

The subpoenas seek records related to any coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and the nonprofit.