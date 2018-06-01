KTVI employee arrested for assault

ST LOUIS — Fox 2 News producer/reporter Nick Thompson was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor crimes after an incident outside Busch Stadium Thursday, May 31.

Thompson, 26, faces three counts of 4th degree assault and one count of resisting arrest after he was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office. He’s scheduled to appear in court July 2, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson refused to leave Busch Stadium during the Cardinals – Pirates game Thursday after St. Louis Police officers asked him to exit the stadium. The complaint alleges Thompson cursed at Busch Stadium workers and appeared to be intoxicated. Those charging documents indicate once outside the stadium he assaulted three police officers who were attempting to remove him from the premises.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirm Thompson was arrested at the scene and jailed at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Thompson is currently suspended from Fox 2 News pending the outcome of the investigation.