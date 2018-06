Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Let's say you injured your right arm. If you exercise your left arm you might speed up the healing process in the other arm.

How does that work? Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Rick Lehman is the director for the US Center For Sports Medicine in Kirkwood. He explains that there is a new study puiblished in the Journal of Applied Physiology that explains mirroring.