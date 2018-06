Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, MO — The body of an Air Force Staff Sergeant From St. Clair, Missouri returns Friday. Ethan Million, 24, died last week while on duty in Montana.

His body returns home to Lambert Airport around 9:15am.

Million's funeral is at 11am Saturday at the Anutt Community Church in Phelps County. He will be buried in Edgar Springs.