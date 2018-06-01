× Next Missouri governor: `everything is fine’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to assure people “that everything’s fine” as he takes over for a governor who is resigning amid scandal.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has said he will resign at 5 p.m. Friday.

Parson, who is also a Republican, is to be sworn in as governor shortly thereafter.

In an interview Friday with KMOX radio, Parson said he has developed the experience and wisdom to handle tough situations from a career as a sheriff, lawmaker, farmer and business owner.

Parson is planning to attend a prayer service later Friday. He’s inviting only a limited number of family and friends to his inauguration because he says the state is in “a healing process.”

Greitens had faced potential impeachment over sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.