× Pair busted for Belleville home burglary

BELLEVILLE, Mo. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men Friday in connection with a home burglary in Belleville back in March.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigators for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 400 block of Edgewood Drive on the morning of March 31.

A neighbor contacted the sheriff’s department and reported seeing two men and an unidentified female walking up and down the street and knocking on doors. The neighbor then noticed the men went behind a house and did not come back out.

When deputies responded, the men escaped from a rear window and ran several blocks away, Fleshren said.

The two men were arrested a short time later without incident. The unidentified female, a juvenile, was also apprehended.

The two preliminary suspects, 21-year-old Aric Hunt and 18-year-old Kevin Jefferson, were each charged with one count of residential burglary. Both men remain in custody at St. Clair County Jail on $45,000 bond.

The female juvenile was released pending further investigation, Fleshren said.