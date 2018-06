Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths Friday evening in north county.

The investigation is centered on an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Cracklewood Lane.

A source at the scene told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that the bodies of an infant and an adult woman were removed from an apartment.

The cause of the death for both was not immediately disclosed.