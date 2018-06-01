Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3, 2018

Shakespeare In the Park: "Romeo & Juliet"

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

Time: 8:00pm Admission: Free

The nightly Green Show will feature pre-show entertainment including music, synopsis, roaming performers, and family arts and crafts. The traditional "mini-play" version of the main stage show will be performed each weekend of the production.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

Kimmswick Strawberry Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: All across Kimmswick, MO

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm Admission: FreeThe big draw to this festival is the popular Original Kimmswick Strawberry Jam that sells out nearly every year and will be available at the Visitors Center. There will be over 200 craft, food, and vendor booths and all of the shops and restaurants will be open and will be selling strawberry themed items.

http://gokimmswick.com/strawberry-festival-kimmswick-mo/

International Horseradish Festival

Date: Saturday, June 1 Venue: Main Street, Collinsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Collinsville is the self-proclaimed "Horseradish Capital of the World" with two-thirds of the U.S. horseradish crop being grown in the area. Participate in unique events such as a "root derby" and "root sacking," along with such activities like cooking contests, and plenty of entertainment, food and family fun.

www.horseradishfestival.com

Webster Arts Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Groves, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Art is the star at the 15th Annual Webster Arts Fair. Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, the fair features 105 artists from all over the country. The Webster Arts Fair also features entertainment, food and hands-on art activities for all ages.

https://www.webster-arts.org/

SLSO: Tribute to Tom Petty

Date: Saturday, June 2 Venue: Powell Hall, Grand Center

Time: 7:30pm Tickets:

The SLSO pays homage to the life and success of the legendary musician—Tom Petty—in a one-night-only concert experience. From lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to his memorable solo career, the beloved rock star has created timeless hits including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’” and “Learning to Fly.”

https://shop.slso.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=5974

The Book of Mormon

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1pm, 6:30pm Tickets: $49.00-$150.00

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/book-of-mormon

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

La Traviata: Saturday - 1:00pm

An American Soldier: Sunday - 7:00pm

Tickets start at $27.00

The 2018 Festival Season includes the world premiere of the two-act version of Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang’s An American Soldier; a new production of Verdi’s La traviata directed by acclaimed soprano Patricia Racette; Marc Blitzstein’s Regina starring Susan Graham, James Morris, Susanna Phillips and Ron Raines; and Gluck’s Orfeo & Euridice.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-06

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 2-3 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Normal CornBelters

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2017-18/schedule

Saint Louis FC Game

Date: Saturday, June 2 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Swope Park Rangers

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/2018-schedule