1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on I-270 Friday night. The accident happened at I-270 and West Florissant Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities say Arvis Byrd, 53, of Centreville, IL had stopped on the road due to a previous accident, and was hit on the driver’s side by a car being driven by 66-year-old Ronald Cotton of Granite City IL.

Byrd was transported to Christian Hospital Northwest where she later died. Cotton was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.