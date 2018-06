× Body found in tractor-trailer at North Hanley MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police say a body found at the North Hanley MetroLink station parking lot Saturday morning.

The body of male victim was discovered in the cab of a tractor-trailer.

Police tell Fox 2 that the death appears to be from natural causes.

MetroLink operations were not affected during the police investigation.