ST. LOUIS - The Gaslight Theatre is home to St. Louis Actors' Studio, live music and comedy in the Central West End. There's a new comedy magic show at the theatre on June 2nd at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Marlett, magician and star of the show, joins us in the studio Saturday morning to tell us what we can expect.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.gaslighttheater.net/