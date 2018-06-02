Silver Alert issued for missing Florissant man with Alzheimer

FLORISSANT, MO – The Florissant Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing man with Alzheimer’s. 74-year-old Orville Jackson was last seen in the 2600 block of Derhake in Florissant around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Mr. Jackson is an African-American male, and was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt with red and blue stripe, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

If you have seen Mr. Jackson or know of his whereabouts, please call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.