The Thread – The Complete Game

ST. LOUIS - The Spartan Race is coming to Busch Stadium this summer: more than three miles with more than 20 obstacles. Does Tim have what it takes to complete the challenge? He's training for the big race at Busch Stadium and taking some inspiration from a group of young people who know a thing or two about completing the game, as they've written a song about The Complete Gamer: Cardinal legend Bob Gibson. This week on The Thread, we meet L.I.F.E. Arts Inc. and learn all about their amazing mission and the man behind it. Learn how failure is often the doorway to success, which could be good news for Tim judging from his training session and his fowl training partner! Join the fun, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
