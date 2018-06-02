Three critical elements to maximizing your fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Functional Elements Training & Nutrition Center works to help you maximize your fitness through the three critical elements of a comprehensive program: training, nutrition and recovery.

Functional Elements foundation is based on customized programs designed for each unique client that encompasses these critical elements.

Jaime Rothermich, President and Partner of Functional Elements, has over 15 years of personal training and nutrition and has worked with a wide variety of clients with a wide variety of needs. For Rothermich, it's all about the body's ability to heal itself with the appropriate balance of nutrition, exercise and rest.

Rothermich joins us in studio to talk about their Fab 14 Nutrition Boot Camp.

For more information or to book an appointment visit http://www.functionalelements.net/

Functional Elements Training & Nutrition Center

12619 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

(314) 514-5442