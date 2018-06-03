Arts Pop: The Muny looks to the future in the 2010s

ST. LOUIS – After 22 years as the Muny’s executive producer, Paul Blake stepped aside in 2011. He was succeeded by Broadway producer Mike Isaacson of Fox Theatricals. With that came a new direction for the Muny, one that involved fresh shows, fresh ideas, and a lot more technology.

In 2018, the Muny announced its Second Century Capital Campaign, a $100 million fundraising effort that will fund major improvements, including a complete rebuild of the Muny stage, and serve as an endowment.  The goal: to help the famous theatre make it another 100 years.

The Missouri History Museum’s special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years opens June 9, 2018, just two days before the Muny’s 2018 season begins with “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.”

