Arts Pop: The Muny looks to the future in the 2010s

ST. LOUIS – After 22 years as the Muny’s executive producer, Paul Blake stepped aside in 2011. He was succeeded by Broadway producer Mike Isaacson of Fox Theatricals. With that came a new direction for the Muny, one that involved fresh shows, fresh ideas, and a lot more technology.

In 2018, the Muny announced its Second Century Capital Campaign, a $100 million fundraising effort that will fund major improvements, including a complete rebuild of the Muny stage, and serve as an endowment. The goal: to help the famous theatre make it another 100 years.